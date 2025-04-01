LOMBOKTOTO

ITP would like to send out our thoughts and prayers to the Grist Family, earlier this morning Cecil Grist passed on. Cecil was a good guy and we always had fun chatting with him. I know that all his family and friends will need everyones' good wishes right now. So please keep them in your prayers.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lakeside ReVamps B Mod Rules For 2012

Lakeside Speedway is amending the Convertible Sport B Mods to allow roofs on the racecars.  The Convertible Sport B Mods will drop the convertible name and will allow roofs but not spoilers on racecars with roofs.  Those Sport B Mods desiring a spoiler may utilize a spoiler but must remove the roof.  The updated rules will be posted on lakesidespeedway.net.  We also want to take the opportunity to wish all our supporters a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, we look forward to seeing you at Lakeside Speedway during the 2012 racing season. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anderson Basks In The Championship Sunlight 1 More Time With MLRA

Greg Junghans (Car Owner) & John Anderson (Driver) celebrated another MLRA Title on Friday night at the season ending banquet at the Argosy Casino. Anderson took in a healthy $10,000 for his championship efforts. Lloyd Collins FastTrackPhotos.Net
 

Ramirez breaks through for first win at USMTS Texas Winter Nationals
Dereck Ramirez works the low line to the win at Baytown. Mike Roth Photos
 

HPT Champions Crowned At Banquet

From left to right. Modified Champ, Darron Fuqua, Factory Stock Champ, Dave Samuels, B Mod Champ Dalton Kirk & Pure Stock Champ Zach Henery. Reed Bros. Racing Photos
 
 
 
 
