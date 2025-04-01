ITP would like to send out our thoughts and prayers to the Grist Family, earlier this morning Cecil Grist passed on. Cecil was a good guy and we always had fun chatting with him. I know that all his family and friends will need everyones' good wishes right now. So please keep them in your prayers.
Lakeside Speedway is amending the Convertible Sport B Mods to allow roofs on the racecars. The Convertible Sport B Mods will drop the convertible name and will allow roofs but not spoilers on racecars with roofs. Those Sport B Mods desiring a spoiler may utilize a spoiler but must remove the roof. The updated rules will be posted on lakesidespeedway.net. We also want to take the opportunity to wish all our supporters a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, we look forward to seeing you at Lakeside Speedway during the 2012 racing season.
Anderson Basks In The Championship Sunlight 1 More Time With MLRA
Greg Junghans (Car Owner) & John Anderson (Driver) celebrated another MLRA Title on Friday night at the season ending banquet at the Argosy Casino. Anderson took in a healthy $10,000 for his championship efforts. Lloyd Collins FastTrackPhotos.Net