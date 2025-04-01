Lakeside ReVamps B Mod Rules For 2012 Lakeside Speedway is amending the Convertible Sport B Mods to allow roofs on the racecars. The Convertible Sport B Mods will drop the convertible name and will allow roofs but not spoilers on racecars with roofs. Those Sport B Mods desiring a spoiler may utilize a spoiler but must remove the roof. The updated rules will be posted on lakesidespeedway.net. We also want to take the opportunity to wish all our supporters a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, we look forward to seeing you at Lakeside Speedway during the 2012 racing season.